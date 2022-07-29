Berenberg Bank Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,490

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.37) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,565.50 ($18.86).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

LON SN opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($12.86) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,409.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,196.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,231.03.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Smith & Nephew

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,800.00%.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

