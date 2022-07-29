BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.