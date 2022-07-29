Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.20% of Bio-Techne worth $34,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $380.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

