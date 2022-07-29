Biswap (BSW) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.33 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Biswap has a market cap of $97.33 million and $31.10 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
