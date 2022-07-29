Biswap (BSW) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.33 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Biswap has a market cap of $97.33 million and $31.10 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Buying and Selling Biswap

