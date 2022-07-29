BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $23.59 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $552.95 million, a P/E ratio of -107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.05.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 133,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

