BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.33. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

