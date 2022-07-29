Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

