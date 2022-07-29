Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 123,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $19,915,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $10,108,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000.

NASDAQ:BWC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

