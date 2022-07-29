BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at 8.53 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 12.04.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

