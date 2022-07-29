BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at 8.53 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 12.04.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
