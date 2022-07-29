BMO Capital Markets Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $173.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COF. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.60.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

COF opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock worth $3,179,826. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.