Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $377.42 on Monday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $731.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.72 and a 200-day moving average of $370.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

