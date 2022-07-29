Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

