Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.05. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 1,173 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

