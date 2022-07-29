British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,953.33 ($47.63).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,372.50 ($40.63) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The stock has a market cap of £76.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,139.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,489.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,327.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

