Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $162.29

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $105.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.