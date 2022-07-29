Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $162.29

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $105.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

