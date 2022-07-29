Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.43.

NYSE:MA opened at $352.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

