Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 272,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,021 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $77,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,319 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.