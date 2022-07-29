Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.