Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

