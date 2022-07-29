Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100,790 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,790 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.