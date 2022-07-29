Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 582 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

