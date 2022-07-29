Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 72,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.00 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

