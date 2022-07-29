Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 111,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEMG stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

