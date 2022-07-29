California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $134,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $146.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

