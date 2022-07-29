California Water Service Group (CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 19th

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $59.43 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

