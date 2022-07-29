Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 3,729 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $73.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.