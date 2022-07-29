Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

