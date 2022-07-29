Camden National Bank Acquires 1,618 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

TFC stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

