Camden National Bank Buys 2,435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 79,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

