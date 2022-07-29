Camden National Bank Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.