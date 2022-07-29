Camden National Bank Has $588,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

