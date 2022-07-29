Camden National Bank Has $8.18 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

