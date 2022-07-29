Camden National Bank Sells 294 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $148,522,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $337.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day moving average of $348.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

