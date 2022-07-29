Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $20.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIXT. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.95. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.