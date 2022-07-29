Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CPGet Rating) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$99.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CPGet Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.06.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Dividend History for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

