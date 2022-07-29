Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $39.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CBWBF stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

