CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 8.7%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 121,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.
CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.
