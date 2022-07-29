Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 2,108 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

