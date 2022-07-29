Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,214 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

