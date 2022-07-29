Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPX. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$48.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.19. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.51.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

