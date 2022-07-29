Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $548.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $247,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $6,778,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.