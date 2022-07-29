CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

