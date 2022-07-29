Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43, RTT News reports. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celanese Stock Up 1.4 %

Celanese stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celanese by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 78.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.