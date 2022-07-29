Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Centerra Gold worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 544,600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $4,349,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.