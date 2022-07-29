Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $172.89 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,979 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 2.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Humana worth $172,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.44.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $6.37 on Friday, hitting $477.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

