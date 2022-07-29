CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

