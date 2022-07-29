Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.98 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

CHTR traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $434.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.44 and its 200 day moving average is $525.11. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Charter Communications by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

