Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.98 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.
Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %
CHTR traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $434.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.44 and its 200 day moving average is $525.11. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.