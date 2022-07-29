Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

CMG stock traded up $8.33 on Friday, hitting $1,547.21. 1,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,924. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,325.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

