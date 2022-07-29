Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.28 and a 12-month high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.