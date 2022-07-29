Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 111.0% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 93,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 933,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,627,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

